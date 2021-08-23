Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  • Culvert work on CSAH 46 northeast of Little Falls, and CSAH 38 south of Pierz.
  • Shouldering work on CSAH 8, CSAH 6, CSAH 53, CSAH 36 south of Little Falls, and County Road 236 west of Buckman. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

