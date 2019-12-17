Crews will continue trimming trees along various road right of ways this week. This will include CSAH 22 north west of Little Falls, CSAH 3 north of Lake Alexander and CSAH 17 on the west side of Little Falls.
Maintenance workers will be out patching potholes in the southwest part of the county and in the northeast part of the county as weather permits.
Morrison County would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to push snow across roadways per MN State Statute 160.2715.
Drive safe and stay warm, have a great week!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.