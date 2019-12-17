Morrison County Public Works logo

Crews will continue trimming trees along various road right of ways this week. This will include CSAH 22 north west of Little Falls, CSAH 3 north of Lake Alexander and CSAH 17 on the west side of Little Falls.

Maintenance workers will be out patching potholes in the southwest part of the county and in the northeast part of the county as weather permits.

Morrison County would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to push snow across roadways per MN State Statute 160.2715.

Drive safe and stay warm, have a great week!

