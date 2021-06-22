Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  • Crews will be shouldering County Road 236 west of Buckman.
  • Maintenance crews will be installing culverts on CSAH 48 in Harding and on CSAH 76 south of Little falls.
  • Maintenance employees will continue mowing roadside ditches this week in all areas of the county.

Residents are encouraged to use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

