As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Continue mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.

• Paving culvert patches on County Road 272 east of Harding, County Road 265 east of freedom and County Road 210 north of Little falls.

• Installing driveway culverts on County Road 265 east of Freedom.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

