As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Continue mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.

• Paving culvert patches on County Road 238 south of Buckman and County Road 220 east of Swanville.

• Patching County Road 259 east of Little Falls and County Road 265 east of Freedhem.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

