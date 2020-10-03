The Board of Commissioners yet again discussed further spending with the approximately $4 million that was received in CARES Act funding to use for COVID-19 related expenses. After allocating funds to businesses, nonprofits and offering funding to schools and other entities, the county is looking at projects that could service all residents.
The County Board has until Dec. 1 to spend or allocate the CARES finding, and County Administrator Deb Gruber said for audit purposes it would be ideal to have any funded projects at least near completion by the end of the year.
“Advancing the county projects, that’s where we had kind of a list of various investments and opportunities that could relate to CARES when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation or operating as in this environment,” Gruber said.
One consideration for the projects is the county possibly going an estimated $359,000 over the total CARES budget, but Gruber said there is a lot of opportunity to make reductions in areas of planned spending, which is with money the county didn’t plan to have before the pandemic.
Plus, she said, they are expecting to get a portion of the CARES funding back from cities and/or townships that weren’t able to use their entire allocated funding.
The first item Gruber brought to the Board was a proposal to add restroom facilities to the heated fairgrounds building, to be maintained by the Ag Society.
The Morrison County Fairgrounds is considered a mass dispensing site in the county’s emergency response plan. A dispensing site is a community location where county residents can be provided with, often, medical related supplies or services depending on the situation.
In Gruber’s example, with input from Public Health and other departments, she discussed the possibility of distributing a vaccine for COVID-19.
“If we needed to utilize this location, number one, is this location best to utilize? And number two, what would be the hurdles? What would be the thoughts on utilizing this site? One of the things that came out of a discussion was that they do have a heated building, one heated building at that site,” Gruber said.
And in Minnesota, a heated building is almost a necessity due to cold weather half of the year, she said. And without knowing how long the building would be needed in case of a mass dispensing event, concern was voiced over the lack of working facilities during winter months.
Adding restrooms to the fairgrounds could both meet the need of the mass dispensing site and provide value to the Ag Society and the fairgrounds, Gruber said.
The project could cost an estimated $375,000, considering needs for installing utilities, mechanical, plumbing, flooring work and more. In addition to toilets and sinks, the facilities may also have shower stalls.
Public Health Director Brad Vold said although a mass dispensing event would be possible to run at the fairgrounds without restroom facilities, there would be numerous hurdles, specifically around hygiene.
“By doing this we would be prepared for longer term issues too, not just for vaccines for a pandemic,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to move forward with seeking bids for the project and will vote once confirmed costs and project projections are finalized at a future meeting.
The second project, discussed even before funding from the CARES Act was available, is to add a drive-thru at the County’s Department of Motor Vehicles.
The proposal came with a desire “to really service people and not come in contact directly with them,” Gruber said. “Nobody can argue that it would reduce contact if we helped somebody through the drive- thru instead of having them come into the buildings.”
Some drive-thrus, Gruber said, were able to operate during some shut-down periods when in-person DMV services were not available, meaning if a shutdown were to occur again, the county DMV would likely be able to remain open.
“I have no doubt that people will appreciate and utilize this function and I also can’t argue the fact that this is more safe in this current pandemic situation,” Gruber said.
The drive-thru would be positioned on the west side of the historic government center but would be separate from the DMV office, meaning a staff would be working down the hall from other staff. Commissioners questioned whether this would put a strain on staffing in the office and Auditor Treasurer Chelsey Robinson said she was confident that the office could function with both work in the office and at the drive-thru.
The location of the drive-thru would likely result in the removal of the last trees and green space surrounding the government center. With that in mind, and concerns about staffing, Commissioner Mike LeMieur voiced opposition to the estimated $175,000 project.
“If you’re really serious about doing these two projects, these two construction projects, you can either use the quote/unquote ‘free money’ that’s coming from the federal government to do that,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. Or, the county may possibly choose to later use general fund, reserves or a levy to pay for the project.
Commissioner Randy Winscher voiced support for both projects.
“I look at these as something that’s going to benefit the whole county,” Winscher said.
It was decided that Gruber would seek a Board vote on both projects after bids and other details are secured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.