In 2018, the persistent high water levels and flooding near Lake Shamineau and Crookneck Lake pushed the Morrison County Board to create an ordinance loosening shoreland requirements. The ordinance allowed people the opportunity to move existing structures out of flooded areas
With the ordinance set to sunset, or expire, Dec. 10, Amy Kowalzek with Land Services approached the Board and asked that the Lake Shamineau and Crookneck Lake Flood Protection Ordinance be extended at least one more year.
The extension will give residents and landowners another construction season to “deal with non conforming principal structures and being able to get them out of the water and rebuild,” Kowalzek said.
“With the water levels remaining fairly high there, people really have not been able to utilize or take advantage of the provisions of this ordinance because they can’t get in there,” Kowalzek said. “It’s too wet still.”
The ordinance details the ability to “allow for flood-proofing of principle structures to the extent necessary to prevent lake water infiltration that affect structural integrity and the health, safety and welfare of the County’s inhabitants.”
Anyone wishing to make use of the ordinance must obtain a land use permit for their activities and complete any project by the ordinance sunset date, which the Board will vote to extend, or not, Tuesday Oct. 27.
The ordinance also notes, “uses addressed within shall be limited to those necessary to flood-proof the principle structure.”
Kowalzek approached the Board, not only as the sunset date nears, but because many residents have inquired about a possible extension, hoping they can have more time to solve any issues they are facing.
“I think this next construction season, we might see some projects coming out of that (extension), Kowalzek said.
Another benefit of extending the ordinance is the upcoming remapping of Morrison County’s floodplains. A floodplain is an area determined to be at risk of some level of possible flooding. With setback from the COVID-19 pandemic, the maps that were supposed to be finalized in spring 2021 will now be finalized spring 2022.
“In the case of Shamineau, it’s actually a good thing because it does give people the opportunity to undertake some of these projects to elevate their structure and while they’re at it, elevate them to above the base flood elevation that’s going to become effective. That gets them in a better position when it comes to flood insurance. So for them this is actually a good thing,” Kowalzek said.
The Land Services team at the county plans to offer a flood plain informational meeting for Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement district members, Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m., but will post a video to the website so anyone can watch it.
