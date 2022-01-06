Analysis one of next steps in moving forward with city’s $3 million water project
The Swanville City Council voted to have a historic analysis done on its water tower. It also set a public hearing regarding its $3 million water project, in addition to discussing other steps that need to be taken to move the project forward.
Before that vote, the Council heard a proposal to secure federal funding for the project from Michael Blake Bezruki with the firm Lobbyit.
Bezruki told the Council his firm would reach out to legislators on the federal level to lobby for funding for Swanville’s water project.
The cost for his firm’s services, lobbying on the federal level only, would be more than $2,000 per month. If his firm were to also lobby the Minnesota State Legislature for funding, that cost increased to $5,495 per month, on 30-day contracts.
The Council felt the city’s funds would be better spent elsewhere.
The Council then heard from Brett Repulske, an area specialist for rural development through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Repulske’s presentation centered on the city taking out a $1 million loan, and seeking federal infrastructure grant money for the remaining $2 million in estimated costs for the water project.
The water project consists of drilling two new wells, taking down the current water tower and using a reservoir, pump loop system. Four test wells have already been drilled on a portion of land between Highway 28 and DeGraff Avenue.
One obstacle the city may encounter, said Repulske, was with the National Register of Historic Places in regard to the city’s current water tower.
“We have a responsibility as federal agency, to make the report,” Repulske said. “We have to do our due diligence in ensuring it’s not eligible for the historic register.”
He said the details were needed from a historian or archaeologist to see if it’s the first one built — perhaps by some well-known contractor or engineer.
“That may be an issue with historic preservation,” he said. “We have to start that process and submit it with assumption that they’re going to ask for a report on the history.”
Based on his experience, Repulske said a report on the history would be requested and could cost up to $10,000.
Regardless of the cost, Repulske said that amount would be eligible for grant funding.
He suggested the city be proactive and hire a professional historian to do an analysis of whether the water tower would have historic significance.
Repulske said Moore Engineering would be able to aid the city in finding such a historian.
An engineering report, which is completed and an environmental report, which has been forwarded to an environmental specialist for review, are two of three steps completed in pursuing the USDA loan and grant. The third part, the application, is nearly complete. Moore Engineering has been assisting Clerk Julie Hollerman, with just two parts to be completed yet.
“The application is nearly done,” Repulske said.
He suggested the city work with its financial adviser, David Drown and Associates on the $1 million loan portion of the funding.
The Council also voted to continue to move forward with the North Berkey project.
That project will include sewer, storm water and gravel, but no curb and gutter at this time.
The public hearing regarding the city’s water project was set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. It is required by the Small Cities Development Program, one of the entities through which the city is seeking grant funding for the project.
Clif Allen with Moore Engineering, the city’s engineer, will speak about the overall project, what it will entail and how it will be funded.
Another public hearing was set for 6:45 p.m. that evening, with Meffina Owings giving a presentation on a program where homeowners can apply for grants for upkeep to their homes, such as new windows, doors and siding.
The regular Council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
