To the Editor:
Donald Trump is a master at media messaging. “COVID is a hoax. It’s a democratic plot. You won’t hear about it after the election is over.” His followers bought it.
ICU nurses are sharing that patients on ventilators still think it’s a hoax. One-third of Republicans believe it is. Sen. Paul Gazelka now has COVID along with other Senate Republicans, yet doesn’t believe in a mask mandate. They won’t even notify all senate members that they are infected. This is what the Trump white house does.
A cost analysis of COVID was done recently by David Cutler Econ. PhD, Harvard and Lawrence Summers Econ. PhD, Harvard Kennedy school. They concluded the cost to be almost $16 trillion. Half due to lost economic output and half due to death and disease. The health care costs alone are staggering.
Trump supporters like to make all the excuses — Trump did a travel ban on China (infections were from Europe). It’s China’s fault, etc., etc.
So here we are. Ideologues follow their own drummer. They are void of critical thinking, for if it doesn’t fit into their tunnel vision they don’t agree with it.
Politicians that put business above health don’t belong in government. — John Snell, Farwell
