Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Cormac Shanoff has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for November. He is the son of Julie Rayhorn and John Shanoff.
Shanoff’s presence on the Little Falls Community High School Honor Roll and Central Lakes College President’s List highlight his academic achievements as does his induction into the LFCHS Honor Society during his junior year. Furthermore, Shanoff was chosen as the ExCEL nominee for the Flyers as a junior for his academic success and leadership skills.
Shanoff is described as a well-rounded young man as indicated by involvement in numerous school activities. He is a three-sport athlete participating in football, Nordic skiing and track and field with leadership qualities evident as he is a captain of all three sports. He was also named to the Morrison County All-Area Football team.
After his junior and senior seasons, Shanoff was named to the All-District Football team. He has also been Athlete of the Month and Athlete of the Week for his accomplishments on the football field.
Cormac is also involved in choir, and he is a two-year Link Leader. Link leaders are junior and senior students who help incoming freshmen and new LFCHS students acclimate to the high school.
“I feel extremely privileged to share a few words about Mac Shanoff. I am blessed to know and work with Mac. He’s extremely positive and yet very real,” said Anne Graeve, high school science teacher. “One thing I’ve learned about Mac is that he sets lofty, but realistic goals — in the classroom, in extracurricular activities and for his future. And he is very dedicated to achieving his goals — often willing to step outside of his comfort zone in order to do so and taking setbacks in stride. Yet Mac isn’t only about his goals. He’s a balanced person. He gives time to all areas of his life that make him whole and that is something I very much admire.”
Tom Stockard, economics and political science instructor at LFCHS, said of Shanoff, “Cormac personifies leadership and the successful student-athlete. Mr. Shanoff is eager to engage in any task with a steadfast attitude, yet he has a warm personality that is genuine and inviting in any environment. He is an intelligent young man who understands the value of hard work and utilizes a positive attitude while performing admirably in and out of the classroom. Cormac is involved in numerous co-curricular events in school and consistently strives to better himself and his surrounding community.
“Whether Cormac is tackling an opponent on the football field or subject matter in the classroom, he does so with great effort and diligence. Furthermore, Mr. Shanoff volunteers to help the homeless through his church and has a genuine concern for the less fortunate,’ Stockard said. “Mr. Shanoff is a pillar of responsibility and maturity and serves as a role model for his peers. It truly has been a joy instructing Cormac at LFCHS and he is deserving of this award.”
Serving as a mentor for younger Flyers, Shanoff has volunteered his time to read to elementary students during the football and ski seasons.
Playing sports, hunting, hanging out with the boys, and playing Madden are favorite activities of Shanoff whenever he has spare time.
Shanoff looks forward to pursuing a degree in exercise science and playing football at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls.
