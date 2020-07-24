Mary Jane Copa of Little Falls won the Little Falls Crazy Days grand prize of a $300 gift card to RadioShack, courtesy of RadioShack and the Morrison County Record. Copa, left, accepted her prize Thursday, from Kathy Erickson of the Shoppes of Little Falls.
