The Continuing Education Center (CEC) announced its honored advisees for Quarter 2. They are Emily Maguire, Makayla Maguire and Aurora Standage.
Makayla and Emily are the daughters of Kristy and the late Daniel Maguire and granddaughters of Vicki and Daniel Maguire. They have two brothers whom they enjoy spending time with.
“These two young ladies are an educator’s dream”, said their adviser Ann Horne. “They know exactly what needs to be done each week and consistently exceed the goals they set for themselves. When we see them pull into the parking lot we know exactly what time of day it is. They are like clockwork. They both make sure they have enough time set aside each week for school and work.”
Makayla enjoys watching Hulu, painting and doing puzzles in her spare time. Following graduation, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in nursing. Emily enjoys reading, drawing and writing. Following graduation, Emily plans on pursuing a degree in veterinary science.
Advisers said they will really miss “the sisters” as they are affectionately referred to by the staff, when they graduate in May.
In the two years the have been at the CEC, the Maguires have both made an impression on the staff.
Standage is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Standage. She resides with her parents and siblings, older brother, Dominic, and younger sister, Trinity, in Little Falls.
Standage has been a student at the CEC since June of 2018. She is a full time senior this year and is working hard toward her goal of completing her graduation requirements early so she can focus on working more. She is employed at Big Adventures Child Care Center in Little Falls where she is gaining valuable work experience. Her most recent employment evaluation speaks very highly of her work and work ethic and she takes great pride in and loves her job.
When Standage is not at school or working she enjoys creating works of art; painting and drawing and also likes relaxing with a good book. In addition she loves any time spent with friends and family, to include a little roughhousing with her siblings.
Adviser Laura Dunlap said, “Aurora is an incredible young person in so many ways. She has a strong work ethic, takes pride in being organized and is crazy determined and tenacious; when she sets her mind to something she will go above and beyond to see it through and she is in for the long haul. I am proud of Aurora’s transformation and growth, both intellectually and emotionally. Her confidence and positive belief in herself have grown so much in her time at the CEC. Her smile and her quiet sarcasm are two of the things I love most about this girl.”
Following graduation in May, Standage plans to continue her employment at Big Adventures Child Care Center and is giving consideration to furthering her career by attending CLC in Brainerd in the Early Childhood Education program.
