Beginning Monday, June 8, construction will begin on the south main parking lot at the Morrison County Government Center (First Avenue). The main south lobby door will not be accessible, and parking will be limited to the west parking lot, north parking lot and street parking. For access to all county offices, enter through either the North Doors (N-1, N-2) or the Southwest Motor Vehicle Entrance (W-1).
The Morrison County Government Center is allowing limited walk-in services. Office hours are be Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The county drop-box is temporarily located in the west parking lot.
In order to maintain the safety of the public and county staff, Morrison County continues to encourage business be done online, phone, via the drop box and email. Most services will be available by appointment only. Call (320) 632-2941 or 1 (866) 401-1111 or visit www.co.morrison.mn.us for more information and availability.
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will have no walk-in services available and all access is by appointment only. Limited appointments are available for online scheduling only, with schedules are available one week in advance. Due to the high call volume, the office will not answer phones or return calls at this time.
For faster service on tab renewals, customers are asked to keep their business local and utilize the drop box or mail to: Morrison County DMV, 213 SE First Ave., Little Falls, MN 56345.
To make an appointment, visit the county’s website or call the numbers listed earlier in this press release.
Until further notice, the following services are unavailable:
• Passports;
• Jail visiting; and
• DHS fingerprinting.
