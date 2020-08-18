Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Dist. 8, invites the public to attend his Working Families Back to School Listening Session. This event will serve as an opportunity to hear questions and concerns from parents with children returning to school and COVID-19. The conversation will remain on education and the government's response to COVID-19.
This event will take place outside at the Maple Island Park Shelter, Kidder Street S and, 3rd Ave SE, Little Falls, and will begin at 9:15 AM CT. All are welcome, but attendance will be limited to ensure social distancing.
Should folks want to attend, they must RSVP to Louis at 218-355-0862.
