The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many of us, including youth who don’t have a safe place to stay.
An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their own experience homelessness over the course of a year, according to Wilder Research. That includes an estimated 5,800 minors age 17 and younger on their own, and 7,500 young adults age 18 to 24.
Most youth experiencing homeless in our area are sleeping on the couches of friends. However, youth are struggling to even find a couch to sleep on as people are nervous about others coming into their homes during the pandemic. Availability of affordable housing has also made it more difficult for youth to find a place to live.
When there are few options, youth often turn to their cars, tents or camping for shelter. Youth who do not have these options will often stay awake all night without a safe place to go. Even before the pandemic, Wilder Research reported that 22% of youth age 24 and younger spent more than a week outside.
During National Runaway and Homeless Youth Awareness Month in November, we want to thank the community for working with us to support these youth. Over the past year, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota in Brainerd provided transitional housing, crisis shelter, street outreach and support for more than 190 youth experiencing homelessness during a critical time in their lives.
With community support, Lutheran Social Service also provided clothing, household supplies, protective face masks and hand sanitizer, toiletries, food and other gift cards to help with basic needs. If you are interested in supporting these young people, there are many ways you can help:
• Take up a collection of socks, underwear, blankets, scarves, winter hats and ear muffs, gloves and hygiene products.
• Prepare move-in baskets with cleaning supplies, kitchen items, towels and sheets.
• Consider donating food/grocery/gas gift cards or making a financial contribution.
• Assemble a meal basket for youth over the holidays or provide holiday treats.
• Donate shelf-stable food, such as canned goods, cereal, rice and pasta.
• Share this information with others who want to make a difference.
Community support goes a long way in providing stability and care for youth who are working toward independence and self-sufficiency. Neighbors reaching out to assist means the world to these youth. To drop off supplies or donate, please call (218) 824-3766 or email maria.essman@lssmn.org.
Lastly, if you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness and is 24 years old or younger, please call 1 (888) 828-4383 or visit our website to find support.
— Maria Essman is the program manager Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. She can be reached at (218) 824-3766.
