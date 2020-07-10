All are welcome to join the Community Country Church in Holdingford for a concert and ice cream social on the patio.
The concert will take place Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m., featuring The Red Letter Band. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or chairs. A shuttle will be provided, free will offering.
The Red Letter Band is a chart-topping group of artists that enjoy entertaining audiences in an up-close, personal way. The cover a variety of classic country hits and have prize giveaways for crowd participation. The full-scale, family friendly, professional sound of The Red Letter Band delivers hours of high-quality, classic country along with a first-hand opportunity to hear original music from this nationally acclaimed Minnesota artist.
There will be social distancing measures outside and in the case of inclement weather the concert will move indoors and social distancing measures will be put in place indoors as well.
Community Country Church is located at 42457 171st Ave., Holdingford.
