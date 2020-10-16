About 62% of the world’s population are internet users. From personal service to critical sectors such as health care, transportation, financial services, energy, utilities, education and more are often reliant on technology. That reliance can also make them susceptible to cyber threats, said Amy Middendorf, information technology director for Morrison County, as she asked the County Board to declare National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
“This month is a month to highlight the importance of cybersecurity as a serious threat to every individual, group, business, school and government agency,” she said.
The month can serve as a reminder to people to protect themselves online or on a network, Middendorf said. The proclamation states that cybersecurity education is important for every individual and entity.
Users can stay conscious online by keeping their computer software up to date, creating unique passwords and changing them regularly, using anti-virus protection programs, and using mobile phones, often with internet access, safely.
But what are the threats? Middendorf listed phishing, viruses, malware, financial loss and loss of important data as some of the impacts and threats technology users face.
Many email users are sent spam, or junk email, similar to what shows up in a physical mailbox from time to time. But, spam email may contain harmful links or attachments through phishing that can infect a person’s device with a virus.
“The common term is phishing in email, which most of us all get hit with. Opening the email typically does not start the virus, you have to click a link within the email or an attachment that action would kick off the virus responding to the email could also start something. If you’re not sure or you weren’t expecting it, we always suggest just calling the person if it’s somebody you know or open it and don’t click any links,” Middendorf said.
Another sign an email is spam or possibly phishing is an unfamiliar or strange looking sender’s address, she said.
Phishing can also occur through text messages, phone calls, social media and suspicious links on webpages. The fake messages are usually intended to convince the viewer to reveal personal or financial information in some way.
Technology users can also fall victim to malware which is software that can damage, disable or give someone access to a user’s computer. Middendorf’s presentation noted that malware is often how cybercrime begins, risking a user’s personal information potentially leading to financial loss.
Spyware, botnets, adware, viruses and ransomware are all forms of malware that can be accessed by clicking an unsafe link or when an attacker monitors online activity to take over social media, obtain online passwords or steal financial information.
Technology users are also susceptible to physical attacks, Middendorf noted in her presentation, which can come from connecting a device to their own. Whether it be a USB storage device, CD or DVD or a device in need of charging.
These physical connections can lead to viruses, ransomware and more.
Remaining cautious and informed can help to prevent falling victim to cyber attacks, Middendorf said. Using a secured internet connection with a password, keeping software up to date, enabling a multi-factor login (a password plus a text message verification for example) and using long, complicated passwords, with a different password for each account, can help reduce the likelihood of an attack.
“Today’s cybersecurity is really about education, you need to protect yourself and you need to understand what you should and shouldn’t do,” Middendorf said.
The County Board proclaimed October as “National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.”
Morrison County Board Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County commissioners:
• Approved an agreement for the Long Prairie River Watershed Partnership with the County Soil and Water Conservation District;
• Accepted the 2021 transportation improvement plan from County Public Works;
• Approved the purchase of a barge for boat and water patrol rescue purposes, and trading in the older model, at a cost of $30,131 for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department;
• Accepted a $659,494 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health for Social Services to use for mental health services;
• Approved a transfer of ownership of New Start Housing to Kelley Martin;
• Approved the Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Agreement;
• Authorized $539,208.92 to go to school districts in the county from the CARES funds; and
• Approved a three-year renewal contract for county technology systems back-up at $97,339.
The County Board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8:30 a.m. via livestream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.