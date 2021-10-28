Little Falls Community High School has announced that Collin Kray has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for September. He is the son of Ryan and Stephanie Kray.
Kray’s academic success is supported by his presence on the A Honor Roll during his entire high school career, his placement on the Central Lakes College Academic President’s List, and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society. As a junior, Kray was an invited scholar to the National Youth Leadership Forum.
During his years at the high school, Kray has been involved in a number of activities. A two-sport athlete, Kray is a leader on the ice in hockey and on the diamond in baseball. His leadership skills contributed greatly to his selection as one of the 2021-22 hockey captains, and his strengths on the baseball field garnered him a Granite Ridge All-Conference player as a junior. Additionally, as a role model for underclassmen, Kray has served as a LINK leader for the past two years.
Kray is also a saxophonist in Jazz Band and Wind Symphony and has been recognized as an All-State Band qualifier by the MBDA during his sophomore year and the MMEA during his junior year.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching Collin in geometry, pre-calc and calculus at the high school, and he is definitely deserving of this honor,” said John Morgan, high school mathematics teacher. “Collin is a silent leader in class; he may not say a lot, but when he does, people, including myself, listen to what he has to say. Collin strives for excellence, but it is his devotion to learning that will take him far in life. He is never looking for the easy way out. This dedication in the classroom also shows in his extracurricular activities. Collin is not only a high-quality student, but he is also a high-quality person.”
Volunteer activities for Kray include gifting his time to his church community and giving back to the youth hockey program.
In his spare time, Kray enjoys spending time outdoors while hunting and fishing. He also enjoys playing baseball, hockey and piano and participating in band.
Future plans for Kray are to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in biology or chemistry.
