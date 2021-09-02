The College of St. Scholastica will celebrate the expansion of its St. Cloud Campus with a ribbon-cutting and open house event Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The $1 million expansion was officially completed in the summer of 2020 and doubled the College’s existing learning spaces for nursing students.
The construction project enhanced technology in existing classrooms and added a nursing simulation center with multiple acute care and ambulatory care rooms, break-out rooms for student pre-briefing and post-briefing sessions and a common room for faculty. A new 36-seat classroom is being used for nursing classes as well as St. Scholastica’s education program and other offerings.
The new space also includes nursing skills labs on the first floor and simulation labs on the second floor. The flexible high-tech spaces can simulate a variety of care settings, from a home care scenario to a hospital room or clinic, providing rich hands-on learning experiences for students.
The open house will feature remarks from President Barbara McDonald, dean of the School of Nursing Dr. Sheryl Sandahl, as well as a blessing from Associate Vice President for Mission Integration Sister Kathleen Del Monte. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is requested. To sign up, contact Katie Wayne, kwayne@css.edu.
St. Scholastica’s St. Cloud campus, located at 137 23rd St. S. in Sartell, offers a mix of on-campus and online courses, primarily in undergraduate and graduate nursing. The College has been offering programs here since 2002.
St. Scholastica is a 109-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. It is nationally recognized for quality and value. It has been named the top Minnesota college for economic mobility, and U.S. News and World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists. The College is ranked on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for your Money” list, Princeton Review’s 2020 list of Best Midwestern Colleges, and Forbes’ Top Colleges list. The Center for First-Generation Student Success has named St. Scholastica one of the top 80 colleges in the country for commitment to first-generation students. Learn more at css.edu.
