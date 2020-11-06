Russell Wesley Hanson Jr., 25, Cokato, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Morrison County District Court.
According to a statement by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 27, a deputy received a report of a vehicle parked in the turn lane just off of 58th Street in Morrison County, about a mile north of Royalton. A deputy responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle allegedly blocking the right turn lane on 58th Street. The vehicle was blacked out, according to the report, but there were two individuals inside.
The driver was allegedly identified as Hanson. Hanson allegedly told the deputy they had run out of gas and another passenger was on the way to retrieve gas from Royalton.
It was discovered Hanson had a warrant out for his arrest in Wright County and he was placed under arrest. During the subsequent search, the deputy allegedly located a marijuana pipe inside Hanson’s pocket. Hanson allegedly admitted that there were additional drugs or drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and allegedly found a black case with multiple glass pipes in the center console. Hanson allegedly advised that the vial in the case and all of the pipes were his. The vial allegedly contained a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Hanson faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
