The Central Minnesota Builders Association (CMBA) Tools for Schools Fund (TFS) is run through the Initiative Foundation. The vision of the Tools for Schools Fund is to offer increased support to schools by providing tools, supplies, grants, education and scholarships to further enhance learning opportunities for high school students in order to attract more interest in the construction trades as a career choice.
In 2004, the Tools for Schools Annual Scholarship was created by the CMBA in order to offer financial support to local schools in support of the construction trades and has provided over $206,575 to date.
In 2019, CMBA received 13 applications from area High Schools and awarded a total of $18,391 to help promote the building trades.
The Tools For Schools Fund was established in 2017, created by individual donations and matching funds from the CMBA and has provided $107,575 to support Work Force Development
Future Goals of the Foundation:
The TFS Foundation was created and is maintained through the support, help and guidance of the Initiative Foundation. To determine a school’s eligibly and for an application, contact the CMBA office at (320) 251-4382.
Anyone who would like to support local schools can make a tax deductible donation online at: ifound.org/Give-CMBA
CMBA is a non-profit professional association, with over 7,500 employees in the member companies representing all phases of the building industry. The CMBA strives to improve the Central Minnesota community and grow its membership base by promoting the association to the public, educating the community about building industry best practices, and advocating for the building industry at the local, state and national level.
