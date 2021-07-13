A Clear Lake man was injured Sunday, July 11, in an ATV accident four miles east of Pierz.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call at about 2:43 p.m. that an ATV accident with injuries had occurred on the Soo Line Trail, approximately four miles east of Pierz, in Hillman Township.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Derek Johnson, 42, was traveling west on the Soo Line Trail when he drove his ATV off the south side of the trail and hit a tree. Johnson was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
