The Central Lakes College (CLC) Jazz Orchestra and Wind Symphony will present a livestreamed concert Monday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
The Jazz Orchestra will perform “Happy Feeling” by Lenie Niehaus; “Solera” by Howard Rowe; “Perpetual Motion” by Larry Barton and “Rolling with the Punches” by Paul Clark.
The Wind Symphony will perform “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Strauss; “Little Fantasy on American Hymn” by Holsinger; “An Irish Party in Third Class” by Saucedo; “In Heaven’s Air” by Hazo; “Joy Revisited” by Ticheli’ “Come, Sweet Death” by Bach and “Semper Fidelis March” by Sousa.
“People need to experience live music now more than ever,” said Director of Instrument Music at CLC, Jonathan Laflamme.
The link for the live streamed concert is https://youtu.be/FkOy-YRNT-k.
