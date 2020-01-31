The faculty committee recently named Claire Riedeman and Brandon Schlegel Students of the Month for January at Pierz Healy High School. The senior classmates are being recognized for maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting leadership among their peers and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Riedeman prides herself on keeping good grades and completing many college classes throughout her high school years. More specifically, she accomplished this while working, participating in activities and making time for family and friends.
“I am in dance, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) and Spanish Club,” she said. “I have been on the honor roll and received several awards for dance, including all-conference for kick this year.”
Riedemen is a senior member of the award winning Pierz Pizzazz Dance team, which annually hosts a big soup cook-off fundraiser.
The daughter of Allen and Gretchen Riedeman said her favorite activity is dance.
“I love going to competitions and being with my team. I can’t wait to see how far we will go the rest of the season,” she said.
While traveling with the dance team brings its own rewards, vacationing with the family and Spanish Club is equally exciting. “I have been to California and Mexico, but am looking forward to making more memories on the Spanish trip to Costa Rica.” Spanish students will spend eight days on a study tour of Costa Rica in June.
Riedeman credits her parents for guiding her on the road to success by naming them her role models.
“They are always supportive, whether its for school or dance,” she said. “They are always there for me and give me the best advice. I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
Dance coach Tara Robinson found a quote from Mark Antony that she thought perfectly describes Claire’s personality: “One day she discovered that she was fierce, strong and full of fire that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.”
At school, friends know her as kind-hearted, thoughtful, energetic, giggly and easy-going.
Post graduation plans are to attend either Central Lakes College or St. Cloud State University, possibly pursuing a degree in business management.
Schlegel is wrapping up a very successful athletic career in football, wrestling and track/field where he excels in the pole vault.
“Wrestling is my favorite activity because you have to practice and compete hard,” he said. Participating in winning sports programs is something he will never forget upon graduation.
Wrestling coach Skip Toops said it has been a privilege coaching Schlegel over the past three years.
“Brandon is everything you want in a leader. He is a great student, respectful and hardworking. He is a great example for what other students and athletes should aspire to,” Toops said.
The son of Louie and Cassie Schlegel acknowledges that competing in sports tops his list of favorite endeavors while a student at Pierz Healy High School. Come spring, he is looking forward to graduating with an AA degree and entering the work force. Getting engaged last summer ranks among his most memorable experiences to date.
In the meantime, he enjoys joking around with friends as he anticipates entering a new phase in life. Schlegel credits his pastor for acting as a role model on his educational journey. “He’s shown me how to be a better person,” he said.
As Students of the Month, Claire Riedeman and Brandon Schlegel become eligible for college scholarships to be announced in May by Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz, program sponsors.
