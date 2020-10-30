The Pierz City Council voted to use nearly $18,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to upgrade technology in Council chambers and another $9,000 to upgrade the radios for its Police Department.
The city received $104,572 in CARES Act funding. The funding was to be used for significant unbudgeted costs between March 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
About half of those funds, $54,632.93, had already been targeted. The remainder will be used for the technology upgrade and radios.
The remaining funds will purchase employee laptops, laptop bags and mouses, shields for election judges, election booths, the video equipment for the technology upgrade to police department radios and the video equipment for council chambers, totaling $33,266.16.
“We’re going to be getting a new camera, new microphones — one for each council member and Bob (Otremba) and Linda (Sczublewski, treasurer) and then one for guests,” said Mayor Dave Fischer.
Meetings will be recorded and the purpose, he said, is to give people the opportunity to watch council meetings.
“We’re going to try to go with YouTube philosophy, and public access channel 10 in Pierz, for people who have Midco,” Fischer said.
“They want people to do technology so they can view council meetings without being there in person. It may not be livestreamed, but will be up shortly, either that night or the next morning,” he said.
In addition to the camera and microphones, a large 70-inch TV will be mounted on the wall.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said the large screen will face the audience in council chambers, and will be used to show the audience materials and slides, especially when there are presentations from engineers or guest speakers.
The radios in the Police Department will replace older radios currently used by Police Chief Eric Hanneken and Officer Calvin Tschida.
Fischer said there had been issues with the older hand-held radios, some because the first responders have newer radios, which caused issues with communication between the Police Department and the first responders.
Additional COVID-19 expenses as related to employees came to $17,614.82, bringing the second round of expenses to $50,880.98.
Total CARES Act funding expenses came to $105,513.91, $941.91 more than allocated.
While some of the equipment may be hard to get due to the current demand, Otremba said, “We are hoping to have the project installed and operational by Dec. 31.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Passed an easement acquisition resolution, allowing purchase of temporary and permanent easements on CSAH 39 and 43, as needed for 2021 road project work;
• Approved by resolution a premises permit for the Pierz Lions to conduct charitable gambling at the Pierz Ballroom and Lanes;
• Approved sign permits for RTO, 407 Main Street South (Clerk Kyle Bednar abstained); and for Meadow Ponds, 305 Ronald Avenue;
• Learned from City Administrator Bob Otremba that the city is ready for General Election Day, having new election booths that will be spread out, having a good number of election judges, glass covering the judges’ tables and directing voters to come in the front door and exit out the back door; and
• Approved the snow plowing agreement with MnDOT.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. A public hearing on assessments for this summer’s roadwork will begin at 6 p.m. that evening.
