A number of businesses in the city of Pierz are shuttered for a second time due to the restrictions announced by Governor Tim Walz, effective Nov. 20. With that in mind, the Pierz City Council opened discussion on relief packages — past and future.
Mayor Dave Fischer asked the Council to think about forgiving the second half of the $5,000 COVID-19 business assistance relief packages offered to businesses in May. Those funds, taken from the Small Cities Development Grant the city received in 2010, were half grant and half interest-free loan.
The repayment of the $2,500 loan was to begin in March 2021 and last for 10 months, with the Council deciding to revisit the issue in February 2021.
Fischer asked the Council to consider whether to forgive the $2,500 loan portion of the relief funds distributed to businesses. He also asked the Council to consider whether the city should consider another round of relief for the businesses affected by the most recent shutdown.
Fischer noted that $37,500 (half of the funds distributed) was put back into the Small Cities Development Grant fund with CARES Act dollars the city received.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar said he would be in favor of forgiving the second half of the loans given out.
As for a second round, “Those are the ones in need, those that have been shut down twice and for longer,” Bednar said.
Council Member Lynn Egan said she would also be OK with forgiving the first round of loans, but felt the EDA Board should discuss it, as well as a second round of relief funds and whether they would be forgiven.
“We could do it the same way, do $5,000 and forgive half,” she said. “Look at how long they are closed. We know they are closed for a month. I’d be surprised if they are not closed longer.”
Council Member Jacque Ballou said she was all for the forgiveness of the loans.
“But I think I’ve said that since the beginning, and I have no problem setting it up that way in the future,” she said.
The Council approved sending the issue to the EDA for its recommendation.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said he plans to set up an EDA meeting before the Council’s Dec. 14 meeting.
Members of the EDA Board include Fischer, Egan, City Treasurer Linda Sczublewski, Reiny Hanneken, Mary Gritzmacher and Sharon Bell.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting via Zoom, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a building permit for Dahmen Properties to construct an addition;
• Approved a $100 donation to Habitat for Humanity, once it was realized that the city’s donation to Pierz Freedom Fest was not used this year;
• Heard from Council Member Lynn Egan that kids were using the pond across from her home along Park Avenue west, which she thought was good, but there is no lighting. She suggested the city possibly look at a solution, since it owns the property;
• Learned from City Administrator Bob Otremba that he plans to do a rate study for the city’s electrical utility. He said that Minnesota Power plans to increase the city’s electricity costs by about 7%. The city is in a group with other municipalities and the group may be looking at either negotiating with Minnesota Power or searching for a new wholesale electricity provider. Since the city must give Minnesota Power a three-year notice (Dec. 31, 2021), “2021 will be a big action year,” Otremba said;
• Approved an increase in rates at the golf course, including a $20 increase in family and single person memberships and a $1 increase in greens fees;
• Approved joining the Minnesota Golf Association at a cost of about $590. The Park Board felt advertising through the MGA would be worth it;
• Approved a resolution revising the minimum damage acquisition appraisal for the Third Avenue North project to include one parcel where a tree will need to be removed; and
• Noted there will not be an employee Christmas party as in the past, due to the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, although the Council will discuss an employee appreciation event, perhaps in August.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.