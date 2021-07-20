The city of Little Falls will be implementing lawn watering restrictions within the city in accordance with notification the city has received from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. More than 50% of the state is experiencing a severe drought and the DNR has determined that the state is now in a “Drought Warning” phase. The city will be using lawn watering restrictions on an odd/even day system effective immediately.

Properties with an odd house number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed to water on odd days. Properties with an even house number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be allowed to water their lawns on even days of the month. This applies to all residents and businesses using City water for lawn watering. The Minnesota Department of Health or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources may have restrictions for other water sources (sand points, river water, etc.).

Residents with questions on the city’s lawn water restrictions, can contact City Hall at (320) 616-5500.

