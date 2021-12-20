The Little Falls Ministerial Association in partnership with the Black and White, Donna's Big John's, and Domino's will be providing meals on December 23, 24th and the 25th.

Meals will be available on Thursday, December 23rd from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. from the Black and White and Donna's Big John's. and Domino's will have meals ready for December 24th and 25th.

Call Ron at (320) 348-0958 to reserve your meals for this week.

