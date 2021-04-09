We just celebrated the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus. What a manifestation of the love of God for us, that he would allow his son, Jesus, to take our sins and the judgment for them upon himself and suffer such a cruel death. All to set us free of our sins and become much loved sons and daughters of our God!
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:16-17
Since he gave himself to save us, what does he expect from us?
Is it just to be good church-goers and do the best we can, so we go to heaven when we die? Although that is good, God has a bigger plan for us, Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”
But how do I become born again to be like him, in whom I live? Nicodemus had a similar question. Nicodemus said to Jesus, “I can’t go back into my mothers womb!” “No,” Jesus said, “you must be born of the spirit.” John 3
He came to give us life in himself, that’s why we must be born again in our spirit. That makes perfect sense since God is Spirit, we must be born again of him!
When we ask him to forgive us for our sins and receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we become born again in our spirit and a brand new creation in Christ Jesus. The Word of God says that; “Now in him we live and move and have our being, we are no longer our own!” Acts 17:28
Jesus said my word is spirit and life, and since he is the word that became flesh, that is why we need the word of God, for Holy Spirit gives us understanding in the word of God to help us grow into who we are in Christ.
I heard someone say: “What good is it to live by the spirit since I live here in the natural?” Good question! Since the earth is the Lord’s, he is and has everything we need to live here. For he knows our tomorrows before we get there!
One of the first things I learned is that Holy Spirit will direct us from our spirit.
Many years ago, we had need of a bigger car because we had family coming over from the Netherlands to visit us and our car was too small. Found a very nice looking Oldsmobile station wagon and the price was just right — it looked perfect for what we needed. But there was like something from within that did not agree, it was like a check in my spirit, even my wife had no peace about it, but what does she know about cars, right? My best thinking said, this is the one!
Anyone else ever been there?
The Word of God says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; 6 In all your ways acknowledge him, And he shall direct your paths. 7 Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear the Lord and depart from evil. 8 It will be health to your flesh, And strength to your bones.” Prov 3:5,8
Well I leaned to my own understanding and bought that nice Oldsmobile, but before a month passed the engine blew a head gasket. It was a wake-up call that turned out to be expensive. Some will say that was just a hunch. Well, ask yourself, where did that hunch come from?
That is why the Bible says, “Be led of the spirit; For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.” Rom 8:14-15
For me it was the beginning of learning to listen to my inner man and of growing in the spirit. What a difference it made in my life. to be loved by God totally accepted and be directed by his peace from within, to live out the purposes that he created me for. It led us into many divine appointments all over the world!
Jesus said, “But if you live in life-union with Me and if my words live powerfully within you — then you can ask whatever you desire and it will be done.” John 15:7 Passion translation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.