Last week, I wrote about a sign I copied, that says:
BELIEVE
THERE IS
GOOD IN THE
WORLD
I asked people to email examples about the acts of kindness they have witnessed or have been shown. While some of those submitted will be future story ideas, many will be listed on a page starting next week in this paper called, “People Can Make a Difference.”
The idea is for these wonderful deeds to be encapsulated in short one-liners or paragraphs, such as this one sent in by Jacque Ballou: “Beverly Rentz, age 10, daughter to Chad and Becki Rentz of Hillman, spent her time at home drawing pictures for those at Harmony House in Pierz. She wanted them all to know they are being thought of, and for them to have something to make them happy. Horizon Health, is so blessed to have this community and those supporting us. All of the residents just loved the photos that she colored for them and the staff were moved to tears with the thought of one little girl taking the time to make others feel loved during this uncertain time.”
This from Marvin and Connie Hoheisel, who own the Randall Car Wash and Laundromat, which serves many young families. “We noticed many were have a problem paying for laundry services which normally would cost an average family $25 to $30 per week. On March 24, we began offering everyone free laundry services, washers and dryers at no charge until April 15. The Laundromat is open 24 hours per day and we have seen many, many families use the service.”
Another person sent this in: “The Flower Shoppe in Little Falls has been doing plants for seniors. It’s an ‘adopt a grandparent’ for $25 bouquets — she’ll deliver.”
And another from a woman who had someone heckle her in a drive-thru and wanted to lash out in return. She said, “Then, I feel this tug at my heart to kill her with kindness and pay for the vehicle she is riding in. Ugh — I didn’t want to pay for them they were being rude I thought and money is tight. Then I felt the tug at my heart again — choose kindness, love always wins, love is what converts hearts don’t be rude back.”
The woman told the cashier she would pay the $23 for the people two cars behind, despite the fact they were rude. “I hope that during such a time as this we can all exchange crabbiness with kindness, love always wins. Hopefully it touched their hearts just a little bit, but I know it changed mine and my attitude,” she said. “As humans we always feel better choosing kindness over rudeness and it seems to wash over the offense and your heart can be at peace knowing you chose to ‘Be The Good’ in the world! Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle!”
We may be in the middle of a frightening pandemic and asked to stay away from neighbors and friends — but so many are finding ways to show love and kindness, anyway.
We ask that you send these little paragraphs and one-liners to share with our community the good that is going on, and to take comfort in it. We prefer you share names, but that’s not required — in this instance we will take these little stories of good from “anonymous.”
Send them to me at terry.lehrke@apgecm.com to be included on this special page starting with the April 19 issue.
And thank you for your kindness and efforts to “Be the good.”
— Terry Lehrke is the managing editor of the Morrison County Record, a paper owned by APG/ECM of Central Minnesota. She can be reached at terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.
