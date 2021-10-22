Branden Scott Chitwood, 35, Little Falls, was sentenced to supervised probation for five years in Morrison County District Court for being a predatory offender and knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
As a result of a prior conviction, Chitwood is required to register as a predatory offender until 2023. His most recent registered residence was on 150th Avenue in Morrison County
On April 20, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the current occupant at the address listed on Chitwood’s registration. The person there told law enforcement he had moved out in December 2020, and that they believed he had moved in with his girlfriend in Little Falls.
When the investigator went to the residence in Little Falls, nobody was home. The neighbor did, however, tell law enforcement that one female lived at the residence with her boyfriend.
Chitwood was later located and placed under arrest. Chitwood admitted he had been living at the residence in Little Falls, but stated that he had just moved in there a while ago.
When asked for a reason as to why he had not registered, Chitwood said he had been “busy with work.”
Chitwood was fined $300 and given credit for three days served.
