A 9-year-old boy from Hillman died Sunday, Oct. 3, as the result of an ATV accident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 5:07 p.m. that an ATV accident with injuries had occurred on private property, located off of 103rd Street, east of 400th Avenue in Lakin Township, southeast of Hillman.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old boy from Hillman, was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV, with a 9-year-old boy, also from Hillman, as his passenger. The side-by-side ATV was traveling near a cornfield on private property when the operator lost control and the side-by-side ATV eventually flipped, ejecting both the driver and passenger.
Lifesaving measures were performed on the passenger at the scene, but were unsuccessful. The 9-year-old passenger later died at the scene.
The 10-year-old driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by a family member where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
This case is under investigation and details of the juveniles involved are not being released at this time.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
