A 7-year-old boy from Brainerd was injured Wednesday, June 17, when he was thrown off a tractor.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report about 3:56 p.m., that a tractor accident had happened involving a child at a property located off 295th Avenue, approximately one mile south of Harding, in Pulaski Township.
The Sheriff’s Office said Austin Stangl, 26, of Brainerd, was driving an Allis Chalmers Model C tractor with the child seated next to him. The tractor hit a bump on the trail which knocked the boy off the tractor and caused him to hit his head on the ground.
The child was transported to the city of Pierz by personal vehicle where they met up with Mayo Clinic Ambulance. A landing zone was set up in Pierz, Life Link III then transported the child to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
