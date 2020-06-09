A 7-year-old boy from Royalton driving an ATV was injured Friday, June 5, in a two-vehicle crash in Bellevue Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said it received the call at about 3:26 p.m. that a two-vehicle crash involving an ATV with possible injured had occurred near a residence on Friends Court, approximately one mile northwest of Royalton.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Andrew Dancer, 39, of Royalton, was traveling east on Friends Court with an SUV pulling a trailer. The ATV, being driven by the boy to the end of his driveway to get the mail, turned around and struck the trailer driven by Dancer. The boy was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
