To protect patients and health care workers, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital is not allowing visitors to its facilities.
In the statement issued, CHI St. Gabriel’s said, “Patients and families should discuss special arrangements with their care team. Thank you for understanding as we work to ensure a safe environment for our patients and our workforce.”
