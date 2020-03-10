“Minced” — The Finer Version of Chopped pits three Central Minnesota chefs against each other in an intense kitchen showdown which resembles the popular Food Network show Chopped. This is the third year of the culinary cook-off event at Sprout, 609 13th Ave. NE, Door 8, Little Falls, and local chefs are invited to nominate themselves to compete in this year’s event which takes place Friday, May 8, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Interested chefs can complete a simple online form (https://forms.gle/tyDy2GTFQCDizyM56) to describe their culinary style, skills and reasons for wanting to compete. Selected chefs will participate in three, timed rounds of cooking a dish for the judges. Prizes include a Minced trophy, cash prizes and bragging rights. The deadline for chef nominations is Monday, March 16.
The Minced cooking competition is one way Sprout seeks to excite Central Minnesotans around locally produced food, culinary art, and food culture. Attendees from Minced 2019 will recognize the host of this year’s competition as Chef Matéo Mackbee, who was crowned the Minced Master Chef winner last year. Chef Matéo is in the final stages of a new restaurant and bakery planned for 24 College Ave. N. in St. Joseph. Krewe, a farm-to-table Cajun, Creole restaurant is inspired by Matéo’s childhood summers in New Orleans visiting many relatives, and especially his grandfather. Matéo loved to watch his grandfather cook for large gatherings and Krewe is one way of honoring this heritage.
As the host of Minced, Chef Matéo will follow the competing chefs, give commentary on their choices and challenges, and bring the audience right into the heat of the kitchen action.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy the show. Tickets to attend Minced can be purchased by visiting sproutmn.com/minced or the Facebook event.
