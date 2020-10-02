Paul Lavell Charleston, 43, Little Falls was charged with a felony for domestic assault by strangulation in Morrison County District Court.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges for interfering/interrupting/impeding or disrupting a 911 call, and for domestic assault by committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm.
The charges stem from a Sept. 25 incident, when police received a report of a domestic assault in the city of Little Falls.
When officers arrived, Charleston was allegedly very intoxicated, and alleged that the victim struck him.
The female victim alleged that Charleston was being belligerent downstairs while she was trying to sleep. After seeing he was drunk, the victim returned to bed, but was allegedly followed by Charleston, who allegedly began threatening the victim with his fists.
The victim allegedly said that Charleston got in her face, and she pushed him away.
The victim allegedly told officers that Charleston then prevented her from closing the bedroom door when she told him that she was calling 911.
The victim alleged that Charleston then shoved her face first into the bed, grabbed her by the neck and smothered her into the bed, where she had difficulty breathing for several minutes.
The victim allegedly told officers she believed that Charleston would seriously injure her if she didn’t get help. She also alleged that her phone went missing after she told Charleston that she would call 911, and she later allegedly found it broken in the basement.
If convicted, Charleston faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony charge. And either one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine or 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the two misdemeanors.
