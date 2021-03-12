Changes to the Little Falls Flyers girls basketball schedule include Saturday's game with Long Prairie at Little Falls has been changed to tonight Friday, March 12, at Long Prairie. C squad plays at 4:45, JV 5:45 and Varsity at 7:15.

Last night's game (March 11) vs Mora that was postponed, but will be played at Little Falls tomorrow Saturday, March 13. JV will play at 1 p.m., Varsity at 2:30 p.m. There will be no C-squad game.

