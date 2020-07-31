The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 15th annual sporting clays event Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation. Registration begins at 3 p.m. with an Annie Oakley and flurry shoot. Station shooting begins at 4 p.m.
“The Chamber’s Sporting Clay event is a networking opportunity for Chamber members, providing the venue to market their business while generating new business leads” said Gina Vetter, project and volunteer coordinator for the Chamber. Vetter recommends arriving early to participate in the Annie Oakley and Flurry shoots, purchase mulligans and to network.
Teams of four can register together. Any individual that would like to participate can register and will be placed on a team. Registration includes 50 targets, games on the course, Annie Oakley shoot, flurry shoot, cowboy quick draw contest, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
All skill levels are invited to participate with teams being divided into casual and competitive divisions. A traveling trophy is awarded to the first-place team in both divisions and to the winning Flurry Shoot team. Additionally, two random drawing teams are chosen to receive Chamber Bucks as a thank you for participating.
Those who are not a trap shooter, can still be part of the event by joining the group for refreshments and hors d’oeuvres at approximately 5:15 p.m. at a cost of $20.
For registration information or to sign up for the social contact Gina at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, by calling (320) 632-5155. Visa and MasterCard accepted. Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members have first priority in filling team and individual openings.
