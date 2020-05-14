As Minnesotans work to slow the spread of this virus COVID-19 in the state, there is a continued need for homemade masks to protect clinical staff, long term care residents and patients at CentraCare and Carris Health facilities. We are asking for the community's support through donations of high-thread count, cotton, homemade face masks as well as bouffant caps.
“CentraCare staff is given medical-grade masks when at work, but outside of work it is still a best practice, for everyone, to wear masks when doing things like shopping for food or picking up other supplies," said Dustin Maddy, Incident Command, Community Sourcing Lead. "If you are able, we would like homemade masks and caps donated to us so we can give them to our staff, long-term residents, and patients that don’t already have masks to use in public.”
We are thankful for the generous Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) donations we have received from the community as we work together in the fight against COVID-19.
Additional drop-off locations for PPE are now available across Central Minnesota for these donations. We also offer specific patterns for face masks and bouffant caps. This information can be found on CentraCare.com.
