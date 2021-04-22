CentraCare is planning to build a new primary care clinic in Little Falls, enhancing a decades-long relationship with the community.
For more than 30 years, residents in the area have received convenient access to CentraCare specialists in cardiology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, as well as sleep medicine. Recently, CentraCare purchased property close to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, and preparations for the new construction are underway.
“We are excited to provide primary care services in the Little Falls area in addition to our specialty services that are already established. We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with St. Gabriel’s and the physicians and medical community, built on mutual trust. We believe the new clinic will ensure continued quality care, close to home, for everyone in the community,” said Ken Holmen, MD, CentraCare president and CEO.
In addition to staffing the primary care clinic with physicians and advanced practice providers, CentraCare is exploring options to bring additional specialties to the area. Recruitment has already begun for staffing this new facility. The new clinic will be located just south of town on Highway 76 (just south of Little Falls Orthopedics) on four acres of currently undeveloped land. It is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
