For residents who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census on their own, the U.S. Census Bureau is sending census takers to interview households in person through Sept. 30. People are encouraged to cooperate when a census taker visits their home and ensure that everyone who was living in your household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
People can still respond on their own: Online - at 2020Census.gov; by phone – call 1 (844) 330-2020; for non-English language support, go to www.2020Census.gov/languages.
Everyone’s response is important in order for this community to receive its fair share of representation in government and our fair share of billions in federal funds that flow to state and local communities. These funds support services such as hospital and emergency services, schools and job training, roads and more.
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
For more info and to respond online: 2020Census.gov.
