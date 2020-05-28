The Continuing Education Center (CEC) announced its 2019-2020 Quarter 4 honored advisees — they are Correna Pusc and Ezra Trutwin.
Students eligible for this honor must accomplish the academic and personal goals they set, be consistent in their attendance and display a positive attitude in and about school.
Pusc came to the CEC this year and has excelled at managing her time at school and her time at work. She has done extremely well throughout distance learning and is an example of the type of student teachers dream of, said advisers.
She is the daughter of Chris Pusc and Crystal Welle. In their spare time, she and her family enjoy camping, fishing and anything outdoors.
Pusc enjoys country music, movies and going for drives when she’s not busy working at her job or on her school work. When this school year first started, Pusc wasn’t sure where she wanted to land after graduation. She is currently entertaining the idea of cosmetology school.
“It has been an absolute joy getting to know Correna this past year. She has pushed through her struggles, worked hard on our curriculum and held down a heavy work schedule this entire year,” said her adviser, Christie Halliday. “I’m so proud of the growth she has made and shown this year. We know it wasn’t easy for you, but we hope it was worth it.”
Trutwin is a graduating senior at the CEC. He is partner to Layla Bartkowicz and father to 21-one month old Ashton. The family makes their home in Rice.
When he is not working or attending school, Trutwin most loves spending time with his son and his girlfriend. He also enjoys cooking for the family and admits to spending a good deal of time playing on his Xbox.
Trutwin has no immediate plans to attend college following graduation, although he doesn’t completely rule out the possibility in the future. He feels it is most important at this time to work in order to support his family.
“Ezra has been my advisee for 2 1/2 years. He is an exceptional young man in so many ways. Ezra is a highly capable and very personable young man. He prides himself on completing exemplary academic work and puts in the necessary effort to meet or exceed each goal he sets for himself. He is not satisfied with mediocrity but strives for excellence,” said his adviser, Laura Dunlap. “I have been fortunate to witness Ezra ‘grow up’ and mature over these years. He has certainly faced more than his share of heartache and suffering in his young life yet he has found an inner strength and strong determination, remained focused and worked to overcome those trials. Over time he has become a highly resourceful young man, is far more confident and has a much more optimistic feeling about who he is and about his future. I am so proud of the young man Ezra has become. I believe Ezra can do anything he sets his mind to. I hope he will dream big dreams and chase after them. I will miss Ezra’s smile and his witty sarcasm and I will always be one of his biggest fans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.