The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the past couple of weeks, the office has received reports of thefts off vehicles. The suspect(s) are cutting the catalytic converters off vehicles that are being parked outside. A catalytic converter is a critical component of a vehicle’s exhaust and emission system. The converters contain valuable copper and other expensive metals, making them valuable for thieves to try and sell to recyclers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these incidents are happening throughout the county and are being reported at businesses as well as residences. Several other law enforcement agencies are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts.

Anyone who parks their vehicle outside is cautioned to be vigilant and to try to keep their vehicles in well-lit areas.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

