Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Inc. (MMWC) has been providing victim advocacy services since 1978. Those services have continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential safety net for survivors of crime, who continue to be the paramount focus of the organization.
This is a challenging time for nonprofit organizations, said administration, especially ones delivering essential services, like MMWC. The Center relies heavily on community support to maintain operations to serve the most vulnerable in local communities, particularly individuals and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity due to domestic abuse.
All are invited to support the Center and to enjoy the outdoors while social distancing. Register for the Cash For Lunkers virtual fishing tournament Saturday and Sunday, July 25 – 26. Anglers can fish from any freshwater body of water in Minnesota that has a public access. All participants must register and pay through the FishDonkey App before entering the tournament. The $40 registration fee is 100% tax-deductible and over $5,000 in cash and many other prizes have been donated.
Staff at the Center want to reassure the Brainerd Lakes Area that it is open and here to serve those who are in need. The Center’s goal is to maintain all existing operations of its Domestic Violence Shelter and Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center, but to be more flexible on how it does that to abide by CDC and MDH recommendations.
