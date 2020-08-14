Filing ended Tuesday, seats on city councils, school boards and those townships that voted to hold their elections in November.
Those who filed to serve as township, city or school board officials and will be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election include:
Cities
Bowlus: No one filed for mayor, Jake Wentland filed for one of two open council seats and no one filed for treasurer.
Buckman: Incumbents Mayor Greg Gangl, Council Member Jeff Dingmann, Clerk Linda Brezinka and Treasurer Bobbi Brisk all filed for re-election.
Elmdale: Filing for mayor were Denis Carlson and John Kulla; for council seats, Incumbent Jim Solorz and Greg Larson filed, and Incumbent Treasurer Eva Maciej filed for re-election.
Flensburg: James Gorka filed for mayor and filing for the two council seats expiring were Allison Potter and Rob Skiba. For a special election for an open seat, Damon Drew, Stephen Atkins and Tammy Gorka filed.
Genola: Incumbents Mayor Larry Korf and Council Members Charles Storkamp and Tim O’Neill filed for re-election.
Harding: Incumbents Council Member David Hayes and Clerk Corey Hayes filed for re-election. Denise Young filed for a seat on the council and no one filed for a special election for a council seat.
Hillman: No filings were reported.
Lastrup: No filings were reported.
Motley: Incumbent Mayor Al Yoder filed for re-election and will be challenged by Robert L. Follis. Also filing for re-election were Incumbent Council Members Steve Johnson and Pat O’Regan.
Pierz: Incumbents Mayor Dave Fischer, Council Member Jacqueline Ballou and Clerk Kyle Bednar, all filed for re-election.
Randall: Incumbents Mayor Dan Noss and Council Members James Chyba and Rick Turner filed for re-election. Mary Venske filed for a special election for an open seat.
Royalton: Incumbent Ron Verley filed for re-election and Kurt Schott filed for another seat.
Sobieski: Incumbents Mayor Tim Opatz, Council Member Robert Czech and Clerk Joyce Holtz filed for re-election and Jeffrey Borash filed for a council seat (four-year seats).
Swanville: Incumbents Mayor Sandy Lange and Council Member Norman Carlson filed for re-election. Council Member Debra Wood did not file for re-election, so that seat will need to be filled.
Upsala: Incumbents Mayor Rollie Johnson (two-year term) and Council Members Lana Bartells and Dennis Westrich filed for re-election and Seth Strassburg and Mitch Lange filed for a council seat (four-year council seats, two seats open).
Little Falls: Ward 1 – Incumbent Raquel Lundberg and Sarah Okroi, Ward 2 – Incumbent Gerald Knafla; and Ward 3 – Incumbent Frank Gosiak and Dawn M. Meyer, Richard D. Berg and Jeremy Hanfler.
Townships
Cushing Township: Incumbent Treasurer Janice Stavish filed for re-election. A four-year supervisor seat remains open.
Elmdale Township: No filings were reported.
Hillman Township: Incumbent Supervisor Tom Kruschek filed and Charlotte Kastanek filed for clerk.
Morrill Township: Incumbents Supervisor Richard Kieffer and Clerk Joan Nichols filed for re-election.
Mount Morris Township: Filing for re-election were incumbents Supervisor Ronald Meyer and Clerk Tammie Gotvald, both four-year terms.
Pierz Township: Supervisor Alan Hoheisel filed for re-election.
Pulaski Township: Filing for the Supervisor Seat A were Ken Jensen and Paul Tschida; for the Seat B Supervisor Incumbent Allen Woitalla filed. Incumbent Treasurer Lynn Dukowitz filed for re-election and Samantha Bowman filed for the treasurer seat.
Richardson Township: Incumbents Supervisor Mark Johnson and Clerk Cheryl Lincoln filed for re-election. In a special election for treasurer, Beverly Insley filed.
Rosing Township: Incumbent Clerk/Treasurer Anita Walker filed for re-election. No one filed for the supervisor seat.
Scandia Valley Township: Incumbents Supervisor Ian Newkirk and Clerk Kathie Headley both filed for re-election. Russ Nygren filed for one of the other two open supervisor seats.
School Board Candidate Filings
Little Falls: Incumbent Julie LeMieur and Doug Dahlberg and Kelsie Herzog.
Pierz: Incumbents Steve Boser and Rick Sczublewski and Ashley Toops.
Royalton: Tyra Baumann, Rian Hofstad, Elizabeth Verley and Angela Roering.
Swanville: Incumbents Chris Kircher, Luke Peterson, Kathy Beckman.
Staples Motley: No filings reported.
Upsala: Incumbent Stephen Roerick and Brittany Harren, Randy Leners, and Marvin D. Wensmann.
