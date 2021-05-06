Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s recreation dealer, announced Wednesday the expansion of its business presence in the Minnesota market with an agreement to acquire Hilmerson RV in Little Falls. The acquisition is expected to close in early summer 2021.
“With a history of top-notch customer service for over 37 years, Hilmerson RV is one of the best dealerships in America,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “I’ve been in this business for almost 20 years and this team simply runs one of the strongest operations I’ve ever seen.”
The facility, located at 14884 113th Street in Little Falls just off Highway 10, will transition to the Camping World brand and open for business early this summer. This will be the company’s 11th location in the state of Minnesota and will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.
The company currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45 of the 48 continuous states.
Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit www.campingworldcareers.com.
