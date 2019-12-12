Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Camilla Johnson has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Robert and Christina Johnson.
Johnson’s academic success is indicated by her recurrent presence on the A honor roll and her induction to the LFCHS Honor Society as a junior. She is also on the Central Lakes College President’s List.
Not only does Johnson shine in the classroom, but she is also a three-sport athlete for the Flyers, participating in cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field. During her senior season, she was not only a captain, but she was also named Academic All-Conference.
Her prowess in band is evidenced by her role as a drum major and two-year section leader for the French horn section. Furthermore, she was selected as the LFCHS ExCEL Award candidate as a junior for her participation in school activities and leadership qualities. Additional activities include being a two-year Link leader and a representative on the 2019 Homecoming Court.
Volunteer activities of Johnson include teaching Vacation Bible School and spreading joy through the community by participating in holiday caroling.
Nancy Leisenheimer, high school Spanish teacher, has had the opportunity to teach Johnson for multiple years.
“Camilla is a uniquely whole person based on very grounded characteristics,” Leisenheimer said. “Camilla is driven to be the best student possible at all times. No matter the task, she approaches it with intent and concentration. She would never complete any assignment without focused effort. She applies all skills and knowledge while accessing all resources. I can absolutely depend on Camilla to ask pertinent and clarifying questions while creating interesting and fun results with her Spanish. This earnest yet creative approach to learning is one aspect that makes her a distinguished individual.
“Similarly, Camilla is involved as a school leader as well. She has built a presence within this community that is her own. She does this by holding true to what is important to her: her school life and her family life. Beyond her incredible approach to academics, she is committed to athletics as well,” Leisenheimer said. “Because I have a small tie to her family, I have been able to see the closeknit relationship they have. They travel together, spend time together, and, yes, exercise together. She has prioritized what she sees as important in her life.”
Lyn Gwost, English teacher at LFCHS, said she is not surprised in the least by Johnson’s selection as the November Girl of the Month.
“Camilla is the quintessential student; driven to get the most from her high school experience, she approaches classroom interactions and curriculum thoughtfully and creatively. I find her writing style to be extremely eloquent, meticulous and mature and her contributions to the classroom environment to be indispensable,” Gwost said. “However, it is Camilla’s kind and happy demeanor that has impressed me the most. Whether interacting with faculty or peers, Camilla is always smiling and embracing the moment.”
Johnson lists skiing, hiking, boating and playing cards with family and friends as favorite pastimes.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a career in healthcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.