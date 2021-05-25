Caleb Walter, a senior at Little Falls Community High School, began scouting as a Tiger in 2009 as a member of Cub Scout Pack 44. Walter crossed over to Boy Scouts and joined Troop 65 in 2014 and now as a member of Troop 51, has been awarded Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Walter had to first progress through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. Along the way, he has earned 35 merit badges.
As part of attaining the Eagle Scout rank, Walter had to plan, develop and give leadership to a service project for a religious organization, school, or community. He chose the City of Little Falls.
Walter met with Steve Backowski of Little Falls Public Works in 2018 to discuss the overgrown, well-worn tees of the city’s disc golf course at Belle Prairie Park. He then put together a plan and then gathered the tools and other equipment necessary to complete the project, including volunteers of fellow scouts and family.
On the very warm, summer day of Aug. 20, 2019, the restoring project began by prying up boards, shoveling base dirt, raking, firming, clearing the tees of low-hanging tree branches, and replacing some missing signs. He then did a follow-up of dirt compost and grass seed to complete it. The scouts and volunteers were treated to Domino’s Pizza, Gatorade or water, and homemade sugar cookies for their hard work.
After attending and passing the Scouting Board of Review March 16, 2020, Caleb Walter was notified of being awarded his Eagle Scout rank. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walter waited almost a year to the day, to be awarded the Eagle Scout rank certificate, badge, and pin from Troop 51 which occurred March 14, 2021.
Walter is the son of James and Rebecca Walter and has four siblings, Amanda, Max, Evan and Kyle. He is the grandson of Roger and Louise Walter of Little Falls and Ken and Betty Lasneski of Alexandria.
“As the mother of Caleb, I’m very proud that Caleb took on this project to help his community. He is kind of shy and it was nice to see him take the courage to complete this challenge of being the leader,” said Walter’s mother, Rebecca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.