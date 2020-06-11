As the COVID-19 pandemic was first being recognized in the United States and people were self-quarantining in order to slow the spread of the disease, hearts appeared in the windows of homes, businesses, and other organizations as a symbol of hope. There have now been over 114,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S., with over 2 million confirmed cases of the disease.
In order to honor those who have died from the disease and those who have had it and survived, the Morrison County Historical Society has created C-19 symbols to be displayed on windows and doors. The four colored symbols signify the following:
Yellow C-19: A person in the household has died of COVID-19.
Blue C-19: A person in the household has survived COVID-19.
Orange C-19: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has died of COVID-19.
Green C-19: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has survived COVID-19.
These symbols are meant to make the victims of the pandemic visible within their communities and to indicate how many people have been affected by the disease. The Orange and Green C-19 symbols are intended to show how the disease is affecting people who cannot be together due to quarantining, such as those who have family members with COVID-19 in nursing homes or serving in the military.
The C-19 symbols can be downloaded from the Morrison County Historical Society’s website at http://morrisoncountyhistory.org/covid19_symbols.pdf. They have been produced on behalf of local history organizations everywhere because local history organizations will be preserving the history of the pandemic. The symbols can be freely shared and have a Creative Commons license to allow for this.
For more information, contact MCHS at (320) 632-4007 or email staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org.
